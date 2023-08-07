Advertise with Us
Here’s what you can expect Elvis Week 2023

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Elvis 101 to exclusive tours and the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, Elvis Week 2023 should not disappoint.

Joel Weinshanker, managing partner and majority owner of Elvis Presley Enterprise, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about all the events planned and how there’s a virtual option for people to watch from anywhere in the world.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

