First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern through much of this week

MONDAY: The beginning of a new work and school week may feature a risk of scattered showers and storms as a front makes its way across the Mid-South. Expect variably cloudy skies as highs warm toward upper 80s. A few of the storms could feature heavy downpours and lightning as they shift through. Most of the rain should be out for the afternoon commute with sunshine returning. We’ll keep a mention of shower or two overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: The front will shift farther south into north Mississippi, shifting the higher chances for showers and storms farther south as well. Farther north, a drier day with ‘cooler’ highs in the middle to upper 80s. In north Mississippi though, expect mostly cloudy skies and risk for showers and storms to move across the frontal boundary. We’ll turn quiet again overnight with a low-end chance for a shower or storm as lows fall back into the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick-moving disturbance will kick up a better chance for scattered showers and storms, in a few waves, by Wednesday into early Thursday. These storms could feature strong wind, frequent lightning and torrential rain. Highs Wednesday will top out in the 80s; we’ll rebound toward 90 Thursday as the system exits the region. Hit, miss storm chances with a mix of sun and clouds return late week into the weekend as highs return to ‘near-normal’ levels in the lower 90s; lows in the middle 70s.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.