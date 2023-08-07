Advertise with Us
Field set for FedEx St. Jude Championship

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The field is set for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

The event returns to TPC Southwind on August 9-13.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship marks the beginning of the FedExCup Playoffs, with 70 of the world’s top golfers qualifying.

This year’s field features 9 of the top 10 ranked golfers in the world and three FedExCup Champions.

The 70 golfers competing this year are:

  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Burns, Sam
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Conners, Corey
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Detry, Thomas
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harman, Brian
  • Hatton, Tyrrell
  • Henley, Russell
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Homa, Max
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hovland, Viktor
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McIlroy, Rory
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Morikawa, Collin
  • NeSmith, Matt
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rahm, Jon
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rose, Justin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Young, Cameron

Tickets are on sale now, with a variety of options, including free tickets for military members and veterans.

There are also a number of hospitality options available by clicking here.

