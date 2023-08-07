Field set for FedEx St. Jude Championship
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The field is set for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
The event returns to TPC Southwind on August 9-13.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship marks the beginning of the FedExCup Playoffs, with 70 of the world’s top golfers qualifying.
This year’s field features 9 of the top 10 ranked golfers in the world and three FedExCup Champions.
The 70 golfers competing this year are:
- An, Byeong Hun
- Bradley, Keegan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Glover, Lucas
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kuchar, Matt
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McIlroy, Rory
- Mitchell, Keith
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- NeSmith, Matt
- Norrman, Vincent
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Smalley, Alex
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Svensson, Adam
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Todd, Brendon
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Cameron
Tickets are on sale now, with a variety of options, including free tickets for military members and veterans.
There are also a number of hospitality options available by clicking here.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.