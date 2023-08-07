Field set for FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The field is set for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

The event returns to TPC Southwind on August 9-13.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship marks the beginning of the FedExCup Playoffs, with 70 of the world’s top golfers qualifying.

This year’s field features 9 of the top 10 ranked golfers in the world and three FedExCup Champions.

The 70 golfers competing this year are:

An, Byeong Hun

Bradley, Keegan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Glover, Lucas

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kuchar, Matt

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

NeSmith, Matt

Norrman, Vincent

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Smalley, Alex

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Todd, Brendon

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Tickets are on sale now, with a variety of options, including free tickets for military members and veterans.

There are also a number of hospitality options available by clicking here.

