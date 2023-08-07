DeSoto Co. residents prepare to vote ahead of sheriff’s race

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County voters will choose their new sheriff in Tuesday’s primary as Sheriff Bill Rasco eyes retirement after a 15-year tenure.

The two Republican candidates are County Supervisor Michael Lee and retired Lieutenant Colonel for Mississippi Highway Patrol Thomas Tuggle.

The two have no Democratic challenger, which all but guarantees the winner will sweep the general election in December.

Action News 5 spoke to each candidate on Monday, giving both an equal amount of time to make their last pitch to voters.

Lee, touting his 19-year background in law enforcement as well as his experience on the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors, had this to say:

“I’m asking all DeSoto County citizens to come out tomorrow, August 8, to support Michael Lee for Sheriff of DeSoto County. We are very excited about our push to be here next year and we’re asking each one of you to come out and please vote. It is our very important Republican primary and we are asking each to vote Michael Lee as the next Sheriff of DeSoto County.”

Lee’s opponent, Thomas Tuggle, is already endorsed by outgoing Sheriff Rasco.

Tuggle touts his time as executive officer of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety under former Governor Haley Barbour’s administration, as well as his time as director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy make him the most qualified candidate.

Here’s his direct quote:

“I want the voters of DeSoto County to know that I bring 30 years of experience to the people of this county. I can provide safety, but also bring education to our youth. We can create an atmosphere for our teachers to teach our youth distraction-free. I believe we’re on the path to turn the curve on this violent crime that’s come to our county.”

Stay tuned to Action News 5 for live results after the polls close tomorrow at 7.

