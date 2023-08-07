Briarcrest Christian School 8th grader raises $5k for rare disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Briarcrest Christian School eighth grader, Ella Bork, raised $5,000 for a rare disease called Alagille Syndrome.

Ella joined the Alagille Syndrome Alliance’s “Fight for a Better Life” annual fundraising campaign in 2019.

Alagille Syndrome is a rare liver disease that can affect any and sometimes all of a person’s major organs in the body. Since my first bake sale, there have been two medications approved for the painful, severe itch caused by Alagille Syndrome. Even with those medicines, Alagille patients many times have to have a liver or heart transplant, and they suffer with pain and so many other challenges.

She hosted a bake sale with pre-orders and day-of sales for four years, putting up unique fall-inspired treats with flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, caramel, and apple.

Over the summer, Ella combined many of her bake sale recipes for a special limited-edition cookbook.

Ella’s “Treats for a Cause” bake sale and cookbook sales raised over $5,000 for the ALGSA, which helps support programs for Alagille Syndrome families all across the world.

“There is no cure for Alagille Syndrome, and I want to help support the families until one is found,” said Ella.

