Briarcrest Christian School 8th grader raises $5k for rare disease
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Briarcrest Christian School eighth grader, Ella Bork, raised $5,000 for a rare disease called Alagille Syndrome.
Ella joined the Alagille Syndrome Alliance’s “Fight for a Better Life” annual fundraising campaign in 2019.
She hosted a bake sale with pre-orders and day-of sales for four years, putting up unique fall-inspired treats with flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, caramel, and apple.
Over the summer, Ella combined many of her bake sale recipes for a special limited-edition cookbook.
Ella’s “Treats for a Cause” bake sale and cookbook sales raised over $5,000 for the ALGSA, which helps support programs for Alagille Syndrome families all across the world.
“There is no cure for Alagille Syndrome, and I want to help support the families until one is found,” said Ella.
