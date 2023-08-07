Advertise with Us
Briarcrest Christian School 8th grader raises $5k for rare disease

Ella Bork(BCS)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Briarcrest Christian School eighth grader, Ella Bork, raised $5,000 for a rare disease called Alagille Syndrome.

Ella joined the Alagille Syndrome Alliance’s “Fight for a Better Life” annual fundraising campaign in 2019.

She hosted a bake sale with pre-orders and day-of sales for four years, putting up unique fall-inspired treats with flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, caramel, and apple.

Over the summer, Ella combined many of her bake sale recipes for a special limited-edition cookbook.

Ella’s “Treats for a Cause” bake sale and cookbook sales raised over $5,000 for the ALGSA, which helps support programs for Alagille Syndrome families all across the world.

“There is no cure for Alagille Syndrome, and I want to help support the families until one is found,” said Ella.

