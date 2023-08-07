Bluff City Life: Fri. 04 August
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Al Kapone Fuses Rap & Blues In New Album
What happens when you mix rap with the blues? Hear the new fusion from Memphis music legend Al Kapone!
Al Kapone | @alkaponememphis
The Final Touch To Perfect Your Space
Whether it’s cheering on your team or planning your baby’s birthday -- see how Tiffany Boyd designs can brighten up your celebration.
Tiffany Boyd | Owner of A Perfect Bloom
80+ Olympians In Track & Field Compete In Memphis
Ready, set, go! The Ed Murphey Classic is close to taking off. How your child can meet and race with track stars from across the country.
Eddie Murphey, Jr | Title President for The Ed Murphey Classic Max Paquette, PHD | Meet Coordinator for The Ed Murphey Classic
Sponsored by The Ed Murphey Classic
The Future Is Now: Economic Development In The 901, pt. 1
The largest economic development forum in the Mid-South happens right here in Memphis! And you want to be in the room where it happens because big things are taking shape!
Jozelle Luster Booker | President & CEO of Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum
Trevia Chatman | President of Bank of America - Memphis
Sponsored by Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum
The Future Is Now: Economic Development In The 901, pt. 2
Ford Motor Company are also host sponsors for the upcoming economic forum by the MMBC Continuum!
Travis Spencer | Sr. Manager of Supplier Diversity & Warrant Recovery at Ford Motor Company
Sponsored by Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum
Swim, Bike, & Run At The Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon
Dragonfly Triathlon just became the qualifying race for the Mississippi State Championship! It’s time to see what this is all about!
Pamela Routh | Event Organizer for Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon
“Hustlin At Its Finest” | Al Kapeezy
Al Kapone, Al Kapeezy has new music where blues and rap come together! This is one of his new songs in the mix!
Al Kapone | @alkaponememphis
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
