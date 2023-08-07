Bluff City Life: Fri. 04 August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Al Kapone Fuses Rap & Blues In New Album

What happens when you mix rap with the blues? Hear the new fusion from Memphis music legend Al Kapone!

Al Kapone | @alkaponememphis

The Final Touch To Perfect Your Space

Whether it’s cheering on your team or planning your baby’s birthday -- see how Tiffany Boyd designs can brighten up your celebration.

Tiffany Boyd | Owner of A Perfect Bloom

80+ Olympians In Track & Field Compete In Memphis

Ready, set, go! The Ed Murphey Classic is close to taking off. How your child can meet and race with track stars from across the country.

Eddie Murphey, Jr | Title President for The Ed Murphey Classic Max Paquette, PHD | Meet Coordinator for The Ed Murphey Classic

Sponsored by The Ed Murphey Classic

The Future Is Now: Economic Development In The 901, pt. 1

The largest economic development forum in the Mid-South happens right here in Memphis! And you want to be in the room where it happens because big things are taking shape!

Jozelle Luster Booker | President & CEO of Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum

Trevia Chatman | President of Bank of America - Memphis

Sponsored by Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum

The Future Is Now: Economic Development In The 901, pt. 2

Ford Motor Company are also host sponsors for the upcoming economic forum by the MMBC Continuum!

Travis Spencer | Sr. Manager of Supplier Diversity & Warrant Recovery at Ford Motor Company

Sponsored by Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum

Swim, Bike, & Run At The Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon

Dragonfly Triathlon just became the qualifying race for the Mississippi State Championship! It’s time to see what this is all about!

Pamela Routh | Event Organizer for Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon

“Hustlin At Its Finest” | Al Kapeezy

Al Kapone, Al Kapeezy has new music where blues and rap come together! This is one of his new songs in the mix!

Al Kapone | @alkaponememphis

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

