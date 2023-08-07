Best Life: Treating treatment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - In the United States alone, over 16 million adults have experienced at least one major depressive episode in the past year.

Of these individuals, around 30% do not respond to standard treatments such as medication or therapy.

This means that approximately 4.8 million people are dealing with treatment-resistant depression, a condition that can significantly impact their quality of life.

Now, researchers are finding new ways to give these patients hope at living a happier, more fulfilling life.

Creating colorful artwork helps 69-year-old Christy Hart control some pretty dark thoughts that she’s struggled with for most of her life.

“I can remember my senior year of high school being extremely depressed,” says Hart.

At 40, the depression again became overwhelming.

“I got Prozac and it was like somebody took a paper bag off my head and the world existed outside,” said Hart.

Then in her 60s, health issues, combined with the pandemic, sent her spiraling again.

“I didn’t take pleasure in much anymore,” said Hart.

Already taking the antidepressant Effexor, Hart found out about a groundbreaking study at Washington University School of Medicine.

Psychiatrist, Eric Lenze found that adding the anti-psychotic medication – aripiprazole — can help.

“The worst news about it is we usually don’t know in advance that someone’s depression is gonna be treatment-resistant,” said Lenze. We still, in this day and age, use a trial-and-error approach.”

Doctor Lenze says 30%of the treatment-resistant patients finally found relief.

“The underlying idea is if you take two antidepressants from different classes, you may have a higher chance of getting better from depression,” said Lenze.

“It was a pretty remarkable change really quickly,” said Hart.

Christy now uses another drug called Bupropion along with Effexor and says it’s changed her life.

“Being happy is a nice thing, you know, more energy, less sleeping. People don’t realize what depression does until you start to get help,” said Hart.

She definitely agrees with Doctor Lenze.

“Just because it’s been called treatment-resistant doesn’t mean give up hope,” said Lenze.

The problem is particularly difficult in older adults, many of whom already are taking several medications for other conditions such as high blood pressure, cardiac issues, or diabetes.

Switching to new antidepressants or adding other psychiatric drugs can be complicated, but because depression and anxiety in older adults may accelerate cognitive decline, there’s an urgency to find more effective treatment strategies.

Mental health professionals recommend seeking help as soon as possible if you or someone you know is struggling with depression and exploring a range of treatment options to find what works best for them.

Another option is the use of intravenous ketamine off-label which a recent study led by a Harvard doctor found to be a promising alternative to electroconvulsive therapy.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor

