Arkansas governor, Helena-West Helena leaders discuss long-term solutions to water infrastructure issues

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - On Monday, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders met with leaders from Helena-West Helena on solutions to the city’s water infrastructure problems.

The governor met with Helena-West Helena Mayor Christopher Franklin, Sen. Reginald Murdock, Rep. Mark McElroy, County Judge Clark Hall, James Valley, chief of staff to the mayor, Chris Colclasure, the director of the Natural Resources Division of the Department of Agriculture, Debby Dickson, Water Section program manager at Natural Resources Division, and other local and state leaders.

According to Sanders’ spokesperson Alexa Henning, the governor stressed the importance of an engineer’s assessment to prioritize the immediate needs of the community as well as solutions for the Delta region.

The mayor thanked the governor for the help the state has provided in providing clean drinking water for the city, and both committed to continue close coordination.

According to Henning, the governor’s office will continue working with the mayor’s office, state and local leaders, the Rural Water Association and Helena-West Helena Port Authority to ensure Helena-West Helena residents have clean, safe drinking water and work to address longer-term water infrastructure issues.

