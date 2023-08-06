Multiple crews respond to structure fire

POINSETT CO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews responded to a fire early Sunday morning.

The call came in for three structures on fire around 4:03 am in Tyronza.

The Tyronza, Marked Tree, Trumann, and Lepanto Fire Departments responded to the call.

According to Scotty Williams with the office of emergency management, the three buildings that went up in flames included a former restaurant, a business, and a vacant building.

David Woods, Tyronza fire chief, said one building was being used as office space. The other two were being used as storage areas.

He said the three buildings are a total loss. Woods added the buildings were built in the 1920′s or 1930′s, leaving behind only two buildings in the town that were built around the same time.

Williams said that there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

