MPD officer, civilian in critical condition after Hickory Hill-area crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A civilian and an on-duty Memphis police officer were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Hickory Hill area early Sunday morning.

According to Memphis police, at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Ridgeway Road and Winchester Road.

The officer and one other person were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where they remain.

The Specialized Traffic Investigation Squad (STIS) is investigating.

