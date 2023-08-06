More storms possible & heat for the rest of the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe storms pushed through the Mid-South this afternoon and early evening. Thankfully, they have made their way out of the area leaving us with a nice evening. For Sunday, we could once again see multiple rounds of widely scattered storms with heat climbing in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Another warm night ahead with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy conditions with a possible lingering showers overnight. Winds will be out of the Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Widely scattered showers and storms are likely into the mid-morning possibly sticking around into the afternoon. Depending on the timing and when these ushering out of the area, will depend on just on high temperatures climb into the afternoon. Looking to be another hot one with highs in the low to mid 90s but ‘feels like’ temperatures into the triple digits. Another round of showers and storms will move through into the early hours of Monday morning. These storms have the potential to become strong to severe with the main threats being gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South Monday morning bringing the potential for storms into your morning commute, some could be on the stronger side. The front will usher in slightly cooler and drier air for the rest of Monday and help keep the heat in check for at least the start of the work week. Highs will stick into the low 90s to even upper 80s through the week although humid conditions do return mid-week making it feel about 5 to 10 degrees warmer. An active week is in place, weather wise, with rain chances increasing into mid-week.

