Memphis police chief tops $280K in salary after bonuses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis’ salary tops $280,000, making her one of the highest paid chiefs in the country and the highest paid employee in the city.

That number is up from the nearly $230,000 she made when she took the lead of the force in 2021.

That’s because of blanket cost of living salary increases for all public safety employees, which was approved by Memphis City Council.

This year that increase went up 14 percent.

This comes as the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Memphis Police Department over allegations of discriminatory policing, improper use of force and unlawful searches and arrests.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.