A few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and overnight

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be hot and humid again today and a Heat Advisory is in place for parts of north Mississippi and for a few in eastern Arkansas. There could be multiple rounds of widely scattered storms late this morning and afternoon and we could see another round of storms overnight. Some storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, hail and heavy rainfall as a few could be strong to severe. The pattern will stay active through the work week with chances of showers and storms each day but temperatures will be cooler for the work week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely mid-morning possibly with a few lingering showers into the afternoon. Highs will climb in the low 90s for most but ‘feels like’ temperatures into the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Another round of showers and storms will move through into the early hours of Monday morning. These storms have the potential to become strong to severe with the main threats being gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South Monday morning bringing the potential for storms into your morning commute, some could be on the stronger side. The front will usher in slightly cooler and drier air for the rest of Monday and help keep the heat in check for at least the start of the work week. Highs will stick into the low 90s to even upper 80s through the week although humid conditions do return mid-week making it feel about 5 to 10 degrees warmer. An active week is in place, weather wise, with rain chances increasing into mid-week.

