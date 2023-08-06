Advertise with Us
Country’s best track and field athletes come to Memphis for Ed Murphey Classic

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest track and field meets in the country made its way to Memphis this weekend.

The two-day Ed Murphey Classic celebrated its seventh year of bringing some of the best runners and field athletes to the 901.

After a full day of track events over at Rhodes College on Friday, Saturday featured the first ever Beale Street Murphey Miles and of course, The main event: the pole vault on Beale Street.

It’s a big time show for both the pros and average Joes to partake in.

“The event has grown over the past few years, and Max Paquette and Eddie Murphey, Jr. really do a fantastic job of bringing in so many pro athletics to come and watch,” competitor Katy Solares said. “The fact that they have open meets to allow regular people such as myself to run and participate in the fun just makes it even better.”

The Ed Murphey Classic is named after the late Ed Murphey, who had an illustrious career at the University of Tennessee in the 1950s.

