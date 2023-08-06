City Watch issued for missing teenage runaway and her baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert Sunday for a teenager and her three-month-old baby girl who were last seen two weeks ago.

Memphis police say that on July 23, 17-year-old Kiarra Payne left her home located in the 3500 block of Ashford Road with her baby Chakalela Payne and hasn’t been seen since.

Kiarra’s mother told police that her daughter is diagnosed with bipolar disorder but is not medicated.

Kiarra is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds.

It is unknown what the two were last seen wearing.

Those with information on the two girls’ whereabouts are asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

