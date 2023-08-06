901 FC scores first win since late June on the road at Indy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis 901 FC used an 81st minute goal from Akeem Ward to score a 2-1 win at Indy Eleven on Saturday night. The victory is the first for Memphis since June 24, snapping a seven-match winless streak.

901 FC struck first when Aaron Molloy connected with Lucas Turci on a corner kick in the 38th minute to give Memphis a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Indy would answer with a pretty goal in the 58th minute to tie the game at one apiece.

With under 10 minutes in regulation, Memphis worked magic. Bruno Fernando fed Laurent Kissiedou who then put the ball on a platter for Ward to hammer home for the game-winning goal.

901 FC will look to make it two wins in a row next Saturday on the road at San Diego.

