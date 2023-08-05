Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Your First Alert to an active weekend weather pattern and more rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level flow from the northwest will continue to drive disturbances into the Mid-South keeping periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms in the mix through the weekend. This will bring some relief from the heat and humidity, but also brings the threat of flooding.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered storms after midnight along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of evening rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly with a chance of isolated to widely scattered downpours, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm each day along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs again near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNew5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell
4 dead after pair of crashes overnight near Liberty Park
Suspects still at large after hardware store burglary, police say
9 chainsaws stolen from hardware store, suspects still at large, police say

Latest News

Carl Hayes pleads guilty to murder of wife 4 years after her disappearance; body still missing
MSCS Board swears in Latino Memphis CEO as newest member
‘I have not put my hands on her’: Holly Springs mayor denies assaulting city employee
Millington schools combat teacher shortage with teacher advisory group
Dondre Bundick and Edgar Legrone
Baptist Hospital employees caught stealing surgical supplies worth $178K, police say