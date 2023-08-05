Your First Alert to an active weekend weather pattern and more rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level flow from the northwest will continue to drive disturbances into the Mid-South keeping periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms in the mix through the weekend. This will bring some relief from the heat and humidity, but also brings the threat of flooding.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered storms after midnight along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of evening rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly with a chance of isolated to widely scattered downpours, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm each day along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs again near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

