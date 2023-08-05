Waves of rain & storms this weekend but not a washout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pattern will remain active this weekend with periods of scattered showers and storms for today and tomorrow but it won’t be a washout. Today we could see some showers and storms this morning and again in the afternoon. It will be very similar for Sunday as an upper level flow from the northwest will continue to drive disturbances into the Mid-South. In between storms hot and humid with another Heat Advisory in place for most of the Mid-South through evening.

Not everyone will see rain but those that do can expect some relief from the heat, some areas could deal with flooding, due to recent rain and the potential for heavy rainfall.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of evening rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly with a chance of isolated to widely scattered downpours, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm each day along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs again near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

