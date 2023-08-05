Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Owners of Roxie’s Grocery Store honored for their service to Greenlaw community

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After thirty years of business, the owners of a Greenlaw community grocery store are retiring.

Founders Floyd and Roxie Miller originally opened Roxie’s Grocery Store as a space to buy food and basic toiletries.

Since then, the store has flourished into what many customers call Memphis’ “hidden gem” and the place for some of the best burgers in Memphis.

On August 4, Shelby County Commissioners Mickell Lowery and Charlie Caswell presented the owners with a resolution for their dedication to serving the Greenlaw community.

Though they will be missed by the community, the Miller Family says don’t fret: the store is not going anywhere just yet.

“My grandma is a legend,” said one of the younger members of the Miller family, “She was a legend before this day, and I have been learning from my grandma every single time I see her. She’s a sweet lady but she’s stern. She has so much work ethic.”

“That unconditional godly love that they share for the community is something that has been passed down from Roxie’s mother, and everyone in our family,” said Dr. Tonya Hervey, “That’s just the way they live their lives. That’s their mantra.”

The store will operate during normal business hours until the business is sold.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell
4 dead after pair of crashes overnight near Liberty Park
Suspects still at large after hardware store burglary, police say
9 chainsaws stolen from hardware store, suspects still at large, police say

Latest News

Carl Hayes pleads guilty to murder of wife 4 years after her disappearance; body still missing
MSCS Board swears in Latino Memphis CEO as newest member
‘I have not put my hands on her’: Holly Springs mayor denies assaulting city employee
Millington schools combat teacher shortage with teacher advisory group
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to an active weekend weather pattern and more rain