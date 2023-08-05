Owners of Roxie’s Grocery Store honored for their service to Greenlaw community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After thirty years of business, the owners of a Greenlaw community grocery store are retiring.

Founders Floyd and Roxie Miller originally opened Roxie’s Grocery Store as a space to buy food and basic toiletries.

Since then, the store has flourished into what many customers call Memphis’ “hidden gem” and the place for some of the best burgers in Memphis.

On August 4, Shelby County Commissioners Mickell Lowery and Charlie Caswell presented the owners with a resolution for their dedication to serving the Greenlaw community.

Though they will be missed by the community, the Miller Family says don’t fret: the store is not going anywhere just yet.

“My grandma is a legend,” said one of the younger members of the Miller family, “She was a legend before this day, and I have been learning from my grandma every single time I see her. She’s a sweet lady but she’s stern. She has so much work ethic.”

“That unconditional godly love that they share for the community is something that has been passed down from Roxie’s mother, and everyone in our family,” said Dr. Tonya Hervey, “That’s just the way they live their lives. That’s their mantra.”

The store will operate during normal business hours until the business is sold.

