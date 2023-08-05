MSCS teachers make final preparations for new school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preparations are underway for Snowden School’s first-grade teacher, Ms. Emmons, who’s getting ready to welcome her 24 first-grade friends back to the classroom Monday.

“The kids are going to sit very little because we’re gonna be up and moving so much,” said Shannon Emmons, MSCS first-grade teacher.

Ms. Emmons said she sets her classroom up to be interactive with her students.

She uses charts and teaches from her classroom’s “living room” with a wide selection of fun reading materials.

“I love my classroom library. I have it organized into fiction and nonfiction and in chapter books. And I want to have a wide range of books so that kids can always find something to read,” said Emmons.

This year, students will also get their hands on a new math book called enVision, a purchase included in the $44.9 million in academic investments that MSCS board for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

“All the lessons have these little videos online so that the kids can go home and watch it and I can assign it to them individually. So, if there’s a kid who needs something more advanced, I can do that,” said Emmon.

So whether it’s a new tool for education or a cool activity to teach literacy, her mission is to inspire her lil’ learners every day.

“So when I think about my kids, I want to think about things that are going to make them love school and be memorable so when they go home at the end of the day, they have a great story to tell,” said Emmons.

Memphis Shelby County Schools starts Monday, August 7th.

