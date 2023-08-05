Advertise with Us
MSCS back to school event helps kids be prepared for first day

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As parents prepare their children with everything they need for the first day of school, Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders hosted the last effort to make sure students are equipped.

“They are giving out a lot of stuff,” Candis love said. “They are blessing us today.”

Candis Love is one of thousands of parents who understands just how stressful back-to-school season can be.

However, Saturday she and many other families got a chance to cross out one task on their list.

“I got backpacks, I got school supplies, which is glue, pencils, they got uniform shirts, t-Shirt, underwear, they got everything,” Love said.

The Back to School Family festival is one way both parents and students can kick off the new school year.

With free supplies, uniform, immunization shots, and registration assistance, Dr. Angela Hargrave, MSCS Executive Director of Student Equity, Enrollment & Discipline, said every child should be ready for the start of class.

“This just relieves that stress and burden from so many of our parents, and for children because they can be excited about the first day of school and not be worried about having what they to get ready for school, " Hargrave said.

With school right around the corner, Love says knowing that her kids are equipped with what they need sets her kids up for a successful school year.

“They are more than prepared,” Love said. “They have stuff for this week, next week and the week after. I came with nothing and now I’m leaving with something.”

Dr. Hargrave said parents who missed the event can reach out to the district for support, year-round.

