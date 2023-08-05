Man sends 13-year-old explicit texts, travels to meet with adolescent, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Hernando Police Department conducted a traffic stop for Samuel Hugg, 28, who was positively identified by investigators as an individual who was in contact with an adolescent.

Hugg was traveling to Mississippi for the purpose of meeting a 13-year-old child for sexual purposes.

While attempting to place the individual into custody, Hugg resisted arrest and became involved in a physical altercation.

While struggling with officers, the suspect drew a firearm from his side and fired one round. The single round struck the suspect across his chest.

Officers were eventually able to gain control and place the suspect into handcuffs. Paramedics made the scene of the incident and transported the suspect to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hugg had been involved in sexually explicit conversations over the past few days.

Hugg is facing multiple charges that include enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, possession of child pornography, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempted aggravated Assault.

