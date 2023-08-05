Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: strong storm risk early Saturday; steamy, few more storms Sunday

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR MUCH OF THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH 9 PM SATURDAY
WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Storms will gradually exit the region through the mid-evening hours; a few of the storms could be gusty with frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Otherwise, expect partly clear skies with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Another chance for scattered storms could redevelop as we head into the end of the weekend - otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s - still operating like the 105°+ range for the ‘feels like’. A few of the storms that develop could be gusty as a front moves through the region late Sunday into early Monday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A front that will usher in ‘cooler’ air by next week. Along the front, rain chances will increase through Monday, eventually, ushering in drier air from the northwest. With the front lodged just to the south, it may keep chance for occasional showers and storms to sweep through with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s during the second week of August.

