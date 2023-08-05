Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

FedEx files building permit for $220M expansion at Memphis hub

(CNN Newsource)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is eyeing a major expansion to its World Hub here in Memphis.

The shipping giant has filed a building permit for a $220 million, 1.3-million-square-foot sorting facility.

That’s in addition to a $200 million sorting facility already in the works.

A FedEx spokesperson told our partners at the Memphis Business Journal the expansion is part of ongoing modernization at the world hub.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell
4 dead after pair of crashes overnight near Liberty Park
Suspects still at large after hardware store burglary, police say
9 chainsaws stolen from hardware store, suspects still at large, police say

Latest News

As Tennessee's population grows, the Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading its systems to...
TVA to spend billions to keep up with Tennessee’s growing population
BlueOval SK now hiring at Stanton battery plant
BlueOval SK now hiring at Stanton battery plant
Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album for "Lover" at the American Music...
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Taylor Swift over alleged content theft from Memphis-area poet’s book