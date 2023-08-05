FedEx files building permit for $220M expansion at Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is eyeing a major expansion to its World Hub here in Memphis.

The shipping giant has filed a building permit for a $220 million, 1.3-million-square-foot sorting facility.

That’s in addition to a $200 million sorting facility already in the works.

A FedEx spokesperson told our partners at the Memphis Business Journal the expansion is part of ongoing modernization at the world hub.

