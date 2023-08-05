Baptist Hospital employees caught stealing surgical supplies worth $178K, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Baptist Memorial Hospital employees have been arrested and charged after police say they worked together to steal surgical supplies from the hospital over the course of several months.

On Thursday, a Baptist Hospital employee contacted Memphis police after she said she was looking at two employees actively stealing supplies from the hospital’s medical logistic office on surveillance video.

The employee told police that she installed cameras in the office after a rash of thefts since April.

She said the cameras captured Edgar Legrone, 45, and Dondre Bundick, 39, taking supplies, putting them in a garbage can, and loading them into the back of Bundick’s pickup truck.

Officers made the scene and detained the two men outside.

A search warrant was executed on the truck, where officers found various surgical instruments and supplies valued at $178,520.

Both men admitted to stealing the supplies to investigators. They were arrested and charged with property theft $60,000-$250,000—a felony charge.

Both are due in court Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.