Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Baptist Hospital employees caught stealing surgical supplies worth $178K, police say

Dondre Bundick and Edgar Legrone
Dondre Bundick and Edgar Legrone(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Baptist Memorial Hospital employees have been arrested and charged after police say they worked together to steal surgical supplies from the hospital over the course of several months.

On Thursday, a Baptist Hospital employee contacted Memphis police after she said she was looking at two employees actively stealing supplies from the hospital’s medical logistic office on surveillance video.

The employee told police that she installed cameras in the office after a rash of thefts since April.

She said the cameras captured Edgar Legrone, 45, and Dondre Bundick, 39, taking supplies, putting them in a garbage can, and loading them into the back of Bundick’s pickup truck.

Officers made the scene and detained the two men outside.

A search warrant was executed on the truck, where officers found various surgical instruments and supplies valued at $178,520.

Both men admitted to stealing the supplies to investigators. They were arrested and charged with property theft $60,000-$250,000—a felony charge.

Both are due in court Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell
4 dead after pair of crashes overnight near Liberty Park
Suspects still at large after hardware store burglary, police say
9 chainsaws stolen from hardware store, suspects still at large, police say

Latest News

Carl Hayes pleads guilty to murder of wife 4 years after her disappearance; body still missing
MSCS Board swears in Latino Memphis CEO as newest member
‘I have not put my hands on her’: Holly Springs mayor denies assaulting city employee
Millington schools combat teacher shortage with teacher advisory group