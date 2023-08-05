66-year-old missing after leaving VA hospital
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a 66-year-old man Saturday.
Curtis Moore, 66, was last seen on July 28 after being discharged from the VA hospital.
Police say Moore has cancer and a prosthetic lower right leg.
Moore is 5-foot-5-inches, 195 pounds with black and grey hair, brown eyes and glasses.
If you know where he may be, call 901-545-2677.
