Your First Alert to more extreme heat for some and more heavy rain for others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An active pattern in place across the Mid-South as the week comes to a close. A northwest flow aloft will keep the threat of rain and thunderstorms for the north and eastern counties of the Action News 5 coverage area while sun and dry air keep the heat in place for areas south and west Friday. Despite the rain, heat index values will again reach the triple digits in many areas prompting the National Weather Service to issue another round of Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of late night rain and thunderstorms, a light Southwest wind, and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated downpour and afternoon highs near 90.

