Woman accused of carjacking and robbing victim, arrested by U.S. Marshals task force

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - On August 2nd, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson captured Marquila Rollins, 39, of Jackson, Tenn., who was wanted for carjacking and aggravated robbery in Memphis, TN.

On February 11th, 2023, the victim driver reported to Memphis police that Rollins was a passenger in her vehicle. Rollins wanted to go to Jackson.

When the driver refused, Rollins allegedly forced the driver from a Chevy Tahoe and took the vehicle. On February 17th, an arrest warrant was issued for Collins.

The case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and investigated in conjunction with the Memphis Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

On August 2nd, U.S. Marshals captured Rollins at her residence on Lincoln Circle in Jackson. She was transported to the Madison County Jail.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.