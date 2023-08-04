Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warrant issued for a 26-year-old after shooting in Frayser, MPD confirms

Ladarious Scott
Ladarious Scott(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man after a shooting left one man injured.

On July 1, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Five Star Express on Frayser Boulevard.

When they arrived, the officers came across a victim inside behind the business counter injured.

Officers say Ladarious Scott went into the store and pistol-whipped the victim. The victim then tried to get behind the counter, but Scott shot him before running off.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD has issued a warrant for the arrest of Ladarious Scott, who will be facing charges for attempted first degree murder and employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

