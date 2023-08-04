Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Video shows Taylor Swift hugging Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka during concert

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while performing in Los Angeles. (Source: @skibiscuit/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - Taylor Swift took a moment out of her concert in Los Angeles on Thursday to hug Bianka Bryant, the 6-year-old daughter of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant.

A video shared by TikTok user @skibiscuit shows Swift on stage for her Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium stopping for a moment to give Bianka her black “22″ hat and a hug.

Vanessa Bryant wore a custom Eras Tour jacket that featured a photo of Swift and Bryant together when he joined the singer on stage during a 2015 concert at the Staples Center.

Bianka’s older sister, Gianna, died at the age of 13 alongside their father, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Swift is currently performing in Los Angeles for six nights as part of her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell
4 dead after pair of crashes overnight near Liberty Park
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Suspects still at large after hardware store burglary, police say
9 chainsaws stolen from hardware store, suspects still at large, police say

Latest News

Four dead after two crashes near Liberty Park
4 dead as motorcycle rally takes place in Memphis
DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth...
14-year-old who paid off elementary students’ lunch debts gets surprise for his generosity
FILE - Memphis police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Monday, July 31,...
Armed man who tried to enter a Jewish school in Tennessee fired at a construction worker, police say
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83