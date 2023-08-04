USDA shares back-to-school food safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents and caregivers should take extra precautions when preparing and packing a school lunch.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is sharing four easy steps for parents and caregivers to get an easy A+ in food safety when preparing and packing their child’s lunch this school year.

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Specialist Karen Hunter joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some important food safety items to add to your back-to-school shopping list.

She also talked about the 4 steps to food safety: Clean, separate, cook and chill.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

