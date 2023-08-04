Advertise with Us
Registered Nurse shares advice for moms struggling to breastfeed

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - August Is breastfeeding awareness month.

Christy Brooks, RN and nurse coordinator for lactation at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why breastfeeding is so important, along with the most common concerns for new moms.

Brooks also shared advice for moms who are having trouble breastfeeding.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

