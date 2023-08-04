‘A necessity for Memphians’: Downtown Mobility Center holds grand opening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Downtown Mobility Center opened its doors Thursday with a ribbon cutting followed by self-guided tours.

The Downtown Mobility Center is a multi-modal hub for cars, bikes, and public transit and offers parking and mobility options for many of Downtown’s activities and attractions.

Mayor Strickland called it “a necessity for Memphians.”

“There’s a real need for parking,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “In an urban environment, a parking garage is necessary infrastructure.”

The Downtown Mobility Center is located on the corner of Beale Street and Main Street.

