Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

‘A necessity for Memphians’: Downtown Mobility Center holds grand opening

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Downtown Mobility Center opened its doors Thursday with a ribbon cutting followed by self-guided tours.

The Downtown Mobility Center is a multi-modal hub for cars, bikes, and public transit and offers parking and mobility options for many of Downtown’s activities and attractions.

Mayor Strickland called it “a necessity for Memphians.”

“There’s a real need for parking,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “In an urban environment, a parking garage is necessary infrastructure.”

The Downtown Mobility Center is located on the corner of Beale Street and Main Street.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting scene on North East Yates Road
Lawncare worker shot by would-be robber while working in East Memphis yard
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Caitlyn Brawley
Woman charged after teen drowns in river
Woman charged after beating friend, locking her in bedroom, police say
Woman beats her friend for ‘snitching’ to police, locks her in bedroom, police say
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer

Latest News

Mayor Mike Palazzolo
Germantown officials reveal more about water crisis, work to make things right
Black farmers, landowners meet to discuss BlueOval City impact
DeSoto County Schools seeks new bus drivers as 34,000 students return to classroom
Still no arrests after 81-year-old shot to death in Brownsville home