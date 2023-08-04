Advertise with Us
MSCS Board swears in Latino Memphis CEO as newest member

Mauricio Calvo
Mauricio Calvo(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board welcomed a new member into its ranks on Friday.

The Board swore in District Five Board member Mauricio Calvo.

The ceremony started at 10 a.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library on Poplar Avenue. Calvo, the CEO of Latino Memphis and self-described LGBTQ ally, says he hopes his unique perspective will push MSCS into the future.

“I think representation matters. I think having different voices at the table. You know, just... not only being Latino, but also being LGBTQ, being Mexican-American... It’s just important to have different voices, different political views,” Calvo said.

Calvo fills the seat left vacant by Sheleah Harris, who resigned earlier this summer amid heated discussions about the search for a new superintendent.

