More storms in spots this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with temperatures in the 80s in most areas this evening. A pop up shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase late with a chance of some rain or thunder by morning. It won’t rain in all locations. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers or storms possible, especially in the morning. Severe risk is low, but flooding can’t be ruled out in areas with heavy rain. Highs will range from the mid 80s in rainy areas to mid 90s in dry areas.

SUNDAY: More scattered showers or storms are possible again on Sunday. Highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm each day. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

