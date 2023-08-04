Millington schools combat teacher shortage with teacher advisory group

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders within Millington Municipal School District (MMSD) are working to combat the ongoing teacher shortage by allowing more incentives and teacher input.

The 13-person Educator’s Advisory Group was created earlier this year to allow K-12 teachers a little more say when it comes to how the district operates.

“Who better to identify what kinds of benefits or things that would enhance their work environment than the employees themselves?” explained HR Director Lindsey Neal. “Everyone was represented from every grade, so we have different ages and backgrounds.”

Academic calendar decisions and salary increases were a few priorities on the teachers’ agenda—the goal is to achieve a 3% salary increase for all teachers and certified school-based employees.

“We just asked our people, ‘What do you feel like you need?’ And everyone didn’t agree, but we just brought it all to the table, and that’s how we came to our decisions,” group member and 11th-grade teacher, Mickey Wilhite explained.

The group will also provide input on district policies, programs, and initiatives.

Group members said their focus moving forward is to maintain a sense of belonging for all district staff.

“I know that our teachers are going to feel heard and excited about what’s happening,” Wilhite said. “I think they’re going to be really surprised about getting so many of what they wanted and more than what they anticipated.”

Students return to class Monday, August 7.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.