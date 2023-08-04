Man abuses elderly mother, charged with neglect, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say abused his elderly mother.

According to police, Steve Thompson, 68, lived with his elderly 88-year-old mother prior to the incident.

Police say that Thompson’s mother was transported to a nearby hospital with bruises all over her body.

Thompson was the sole caregiver for his mother.

In addition to being her primary caretaker, Thompson and his mother are the only people who reside in their home.

Due to her dementia state, Thompson’s mother was unable to verbalize her abuse and injuries.

Neighbors reported hearing the mother’s screams for help as Thompson was beating her.

The mother suffered injuries to both her arms and her face.

Thompson was taken into police custody.

He is now facing a charge for aggravated neglect of an elderly adult.

