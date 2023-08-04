Local leaders address conditions at Serenity Towers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two local leaders are taking action to help residents living in one Memphis senior facility.

State Representative GA Hardaway and Shelby County Property Assessor Melvin Burgess called conditions “alarming” at Serenity Towers on South Highland Street.

They say residents have complained to them about failed air conditioning and out-of-order elevators trapping residents on high floors.

“This is the most disgusting instance of constituency problems that I have had,” said Rep. Hardaway. “I ain’t never seen nothing like this where those who are on fixed income, those who are disabled, those who are senior, those who should be enjoying the quiet enjoyment of their homes during this period of their lives are in the worst possible situation.”

Burgess says he will appoint a team to assess the condition of the property.

Action News 5 will provide updates.

