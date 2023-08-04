Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Local leaders address conditions at Serenity Towers in Memphis

State Representative GA Hardaway and a Serenity Towers resident
State Representative GA Hardaway and a Serenity Towers resident(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two local leaders are taking action to help residents living in one Memphis senior facility.

State Representative GA Hardaway and Shelby County Property Assessor Melvin Burgess called conditions “alarming” at Serenity Towers on South Highland Street.

They say residents have complained to them about failed air conditioning and out-of-order elevators trapping residents on high floors.

“This is the most disgusting instance of constituency problems that I have had,” said Rep. Hardaway. “I ain’t never seen nothing like this where those who are on fixed income, those who are disabled, those who are senior, those who should be enjoying the quiet enjoyment of their homes during this period of their lives are in the worst possible situation.”

Burgess says he will appoint a team to assess the condition of the property.

Action News 5 will provide updates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting scene on North East Yates Road
Lawncare worker shot by would-be robber while working in East Memphis yard
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Caitlyn Brawley
Woman charged after teen drowns in river
Woman charged after beating friend, locking her in bedroom, police say
Woman beats her friend for ‘snitching’ to police, locks her in bedroom, police say
Vosche Rimmer, 44
Woman charged with felony assault after alleged shooting free on $25 bond

Latest News

Black farmers, landowners meet to discuss BlueOval City impact
DeSoto County Schools seeks new bus drivers as 34,000 students return to classroom
Still no arrests after 81-year-old shot to death in Brownsville home
Frayser mom to host backpack drive to fulfill son’s dream of giving back