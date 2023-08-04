Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

‘I have not put my hands on her’: Holly Springs mayor denies assaulting city employee

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - A top city official in Holly Springs is being accused of assaulting another city employee.

The interaction was caught on camera, and both of the people involved shared their reactions.

Holly Springs Human Resource Director Pat Dawson claims that Mayor Sharon Gibson assaulted her after she spoke out against the mayor at a public forum earlier this week.

A 13-minute video posted to the Holly Springs Facebook page appears to show a tense interaction between the two.

“Recently, there have been a lot of allegations made regarding me and the representation of Holly Springs,” said Mayor Gibson. “I was dealing with an employee that made an allegation that I assaulted her, and most of you all have heard that.”

One minute into the video, dated Aug. 1, 2023, you see Dawson walk into city hall. A few seconds later, you see Gibson walk out of a room and get in front of Dawson.

Dawson tries to move around the mayor, but every time she moves, Gibson steps in front of her.

There is plenty we don’t know; the audio is muted during the entire video, and we don’t know what happened off-camera.

Later in the video, the two women appear to be talking, but then Dawson gets up and tries to close a door. However, the two are pushing and pulling the door.

After that Dawson walks away and sits down.

“I have not put my hands on her, I never have, and I never will. It is not how I operate,” said Gibson.

Gibson called the assault allegations frivolous and defaming. Dawson claims the video released by the city is edited.

A police report has been filed against the mayor.

Mayor Gibson says she plans to file charges against Dawson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell
4 dead after pair of crashes overnight near Liberty Park
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Suspects still at large after hardware store burglary, police say
9 chainsaws stolen from hardware store, suspects still at large, police say

Latest News

‘I have not put my hands on her’: Holly Springs mayor denies assaulting city employee
Mauricio Calvo
MSCS Board swears in Latino Memphis CEO as newest member
Man charged with abuse after abusing elderly mother, police say
Man abuses elderly mother, charged with neglect, police say
Man abuses elderly mother, charged with neglect, police say