‘I have not put my hands on her’: Holly Springs mayor denies assaulting city employee

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - A top city official in Holly Springs is being accused of assaulting another city employee.

The interaction was caught on camera, and both of the people involved shared their reactions.

Holly Springs Human Resource Director Pat Dawson claims that Mayor Sharon Gibson assaulted her after she spoke out against the mayor at a public forum earlier this week.

A 13-minute video posted to the Holly Springs Facebook page appears to show a tense interaction between the two.

“Recently, there have been a lot of allegations made regarding me and the representation of Holly Springs,” said Mayor Gibson. “I was dealing with an employee that made an allegation that I assaulted her, and most of you all have heard that.”

One minute into the video, dated Aug. 1, 2023, you see Dawson walk into city hall. A few seconds later, you see Gibson walk out of a room and get in front of Dawson.

Dawson tries to move around the mayor, but every time she moves, Gibson steps in front of her.

There is plenty we don’t know; the audio is muted during the entire video, and we don’t know what happened off-camera.

Later in the video, the two women appear to be talking, but then Dawson gets up and tries to close a door. However, the two are pushing and pulling the door.

After that Dawson walks away and sits down.

“I have not put my hands on her, I never have, and I never will. It is not how I operate,” said Gibson.

Gibson called the assault allegations frivolous and defaming. Dawson claims the video released by the city is edited.

A police report has been filed against the mayor.

Mayor Gibson says she plans to file charges against Dawson.

