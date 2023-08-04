Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Heavy rain for some and excessive heat for others today

WMC First Alert Weather
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flash flooding remains a concern for portions of West Tennessee as heavy rainfall continues to push through the area. Avoid low lying areas and roadways you know are easily flooded. Rainfall will continue to push south as we head into the afternoon but a possible stray shower is possible even into the evening. Those who do not see rainfall, portions of the Delta, eastern Arkansas into Northwest Mississippi, will continue to experience excessive heat into the afternoon with ‘feels like’ temperatures once again into the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Lows will dip into the upper 70s overnight. Partly cloudy conditions but rain chances will bump back up into Saturday morning. Winds will be Southeast 5 to 10.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Rainfall sticks around for the start of our weekend. Multiple rounds of storms, some have the potential to become strong to severe, on Saturday with gusty winds and heavy rainfall being the main threats. Highs will be in the low 90s on Saturday then into the mid-90s on Sunday. Slight rain chances for Sunday but most of the day will be dry. Cooler temperatures are in store for the work week ahead as a cold front will push through the Mid-South Sunday into Monday but keep your rain gear handy as rain chances do stick around.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

