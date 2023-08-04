First Alert Forecast: storms for some, searing heat for others Friday

FRIDAY: The ridge begins to show weakness as we end the week. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. A period of heavy rain could impact areas north/east of Memphis, in similar fashion to Thursday’s storms – this could lead to localized flooding concerns in some areas. Humidity levels will crank up farther as well, pushing ‘feels like’ temperatures toward 110-115° in the hottest locations. We’ll stay quiet during the evening hours – though, another round of storms could sneak in by early Saturday with lows in the 70s to near 80.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With the ridge showing some weaknesses in its eastern periphery, expect an occasional storm risk to sneak back into the region, at times – all the while, remaining hot and sticky through the weekend ahead. Expect a variably cloudy skies Saturday with a risk for scattered storms to move with highs in the lower 90s; we’ll trend quieter for much of Sunday – though, a few storms could move in during the latter part of the day with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A front that will usher in ‘cooler’ air by next week. Along the front, rain chances will increase through Monday, eventually, ushering in drier air from the northwest. With the front lodged just to the south, it may keep chance for occasional showers and storms to sweep through with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s during the second week of August.

