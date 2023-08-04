Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

First Alert Forecast: storms for some, searing heat for others Friday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: The ridge begins to show weakness as we end the week. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. A period of heavy rain could impact areas north/east of Memphis, in similar fashion to Thursday’s storms – this could lead to localized flooding concerns in some areas. Humidity levels will crank up farther as well, pushing ‘feels like’ temperatures toward 110-115° in the hottest locations. We’ll stay quiet during the evening hours – though, another round of storms could sneak in by early Saturday with lows in the 70s to near 80.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With the ridge showing some weaknesses in its eastern periphery, expect an occasional storm risk to sneak back into the region, at times – all the while, remaining hot and sticky through the weekend ahead. Expect a variably cloudy skies Saturday with a risk for scattered storms to move with highs in the lower 90s; we’ll trend quieter for much of Sunday – though, a few storms could move in during the latter part of the day with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A front that will usher in ‘cooler’ air by next week. Along the front, rain chances will increase through Monday, eventually, ushering in drier air from the northwest. With the front lodged just to the south, it may keep chance for occasional showers and storms to sweep through with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s during the second week of August.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say
The scene of the crash after midnight at Southern and Maxwell
4 dead after pair of crashes overnight near Liberty Park
Suspects still at large after hardware store burglary, police say
9 chainsaws stolen from hardware store, suspects still at large, police say
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Woman charged after beating friend, locking her in bedroom, police say
Woman beats her friend for ‘snitching’ to police, locks her in bedroom, police say

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to more extreme heat for some and more heavy rain for others
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 3, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
More extreme heat to end the week
Spencer's Forecast