Doctor shares importance of backpack awareness for spinal health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With kids heading back to the classroom, a doctor at Campbell Clinic is encouraging parents to have backpack awareness.

Dr. Keith Orland joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips for parent to help support proper spinal health for students.

Dr. Orland said a child’s backpack should only weigh like 10% of a child’s weight at the most.

Otherwise, it can cause students spinal issues and other unnecessary pain.

Dr. Orland also talked about scoliosis and some of the warning signs that parents should be aware of.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

