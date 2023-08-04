Advertise with Us
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 5 favorite wings in Memphis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to share her list of the 5 best wings in Memphis, from the honey gold party wings at Ching’s Hot Wings to the smokin’ peach party wings at New Wing Order.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

