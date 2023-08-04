Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Carl Hayes pleads guilty to murder of wife 4 years after her disappearance; body still missing

Carl Hayes and Taquila Hayes
Carl Hayes and Taquila Hayes(Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The husband of a woman who’s been missing for more than four years pleaded guilty to her murder on Friday, although police have yet to find her body.

Carl Hayes faced two charges related to the mysterious disappearance of his 41-year-old wife Taquila Hayes.

Taquila was last seen in May 2019.

In 2021, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searched a very remote area in Tipton County for Taquila, but they found nothing.

On Friday, Carl pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was also charged with tampering with evidence, but court records show there’s not enough evidence to prosecute for that charge at this time.

We’re checking in with Taquila’s family and local officials about the case this evening.

Prior coverage
Shelby County deputies searching for Cordova mother missing for months
Family speaks on missing Cordova woman’s disappearance
Deputies give latest details on disappearance of Taquila Hayes
Husband of Cordova mother missing since May 2019 arrested for murder, evidence tampering
Judge reduces Carl Hayes bond, believes plaintiff has a strong case
Search broadens for Cordova woman missing for 2 years
Husband charged in disappearance of Taquila Hayes to appear in court

