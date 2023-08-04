Carl Hayes pleads guilty to murder of wife 4 years after her disappearance; body still missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The husband of a woman who’s been missing for more than four years pleaded guilty to her murder on Friday, although police have yet to find her body.

Carl Hayes faced two charges related to the mysterious disappearance of his 41-year-old wife Taquila Hayes.

Taquila was last seen in May 2019.

In 2021, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searched a very remote area in Tipton County for Taquila, but they found nothing.

On Friday, Carl pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was also charged with tampering with evidence, but court records show there’s not enough evidence to prosecute for that charge at this time.

We’re checking in with Taquila’s family and local officials about the case this evening.

