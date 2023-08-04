Black farmers, landowners meet to discuss BlueOval City impact

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Black farmers in West Tennessee met in Brownsville on Thursday to discuss ways to unite and come up with solutions for the future of their properties.

This comes as Ford’s BlueOval City is moving into the area.

At least 50 farmers and landowners met Thursday to hear from attorneys and the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association about how they can generate generational wealth.

Thomas Burrell, president of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association, says one of the key things Black farmers must do is incorporate. He says Black landowners have lost over $320 billion in property over the last 100 years, and about 15 million acres.

Burrell says incorporating will allow families to remove those clouds and cultivate generational relationships.

“So, incorporating will allow that family then to remove those clouds off of the title [and they] will then be able to use those properties to partner with not only Ford, but collaborate with the proliferation of suppliers, the people that are going to provide seats, axles, brakes, steering wheels,” Burrell said. “They are going to need space.”

Burrell says incorporating is not a hard process—just contact your attorney or your local land attorney to get started.

