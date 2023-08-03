Your First Alert to some serious heat to end the week in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dome of extreme heat and humidity is setting up over the Mid-South as the week comes to a close pushing “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 to 115. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING Wednesday for much of the area including Memphis and Shelby County and it could be extended into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray downpour along with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, high temperatures in the mid 90s, and overnight lows again near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon downpours, highs in the mid to upper 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, afternoon highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs near 90, and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

