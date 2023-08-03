Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Worker responsible for diesel leak no longer employed by city, Germantown leaders say

City of Germantown Water Treatment Plant
City of Germantown Water Treatment Plant(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - City of Germantown officials have begun a town hall meeting on the July water contamination crisis Thursday evening.

You can watch the meeting live HERE.

During the meeting, leaders said the amount of diesel fuel that leaked into the Southern Avenue water reservoir was between 250 and 300 gallons—more than twice the amount reported throughout the crisis.

Leaders also said the employee who was placed on administrative leave in connection to the leak is no longer employed by the city. It was not specified whether the employee was fired or not.

Germantown City Manager Jason Huisan apologized for the discrepancies in communication to those who suffered the crisis, saying “We could have done better.”

When asked why some residents still smell diesel in their water, city leaders responded by suggesting they flush their pipes and water heaters again.

City leaders also announced changes in order to protect the city’s water supply. Leaders said the following changes were suggested by the remediation company EnSafe:

  • Removing the generator from the reservoir site
  • Raising the water reservoir so that any possible contaminates will be unable to “roll down” into it
  • Putting an extra layer of protection around the reservoir

Representatives from Protect Our Aquifer are also in attendance.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) declined the invitation to attend Thursday’s meeting, according to Mayor Mike Palazzolo.

Action News 5 is at the Germantown Performing Arts Center now and will provide updates as the meeting continues.

