Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has charged and arrested a woman they say posted nude photographs of her ex-boyfriend on his work page.

According to police, Xiomaris Williams, 28, broke up with her boyfriend prior to June 23, 2023.

Police say that Williams told her ex-boyfriend that she would post nude photographs of him if he didn’t pay her $200 within 48 hours.

Williams proceeded to post the nude photos to Facebook, including her ex-boyfriend’s work Facebook page.

Her ex-boyfriend did not give her permission to do so.

Upon further investigation, Williams was identified as the culprit and was taken into police custody.

Williams is now facing extortion charges.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.