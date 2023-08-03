Woman helps criminal escape from backseat of police car, gives officer a fake name, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say helped a criminal escape from the backseat of a police vehicle.

According to police, on August 2, an officer handcuffed a criminal and placed him in the back of the squad car.

Police say that the officer stepped away from his car to respond to a disturbance.

When the officer returned to his car, the criminal was gone from the backseat.

Upon further investigation, the officer watched the surveillance footage and saw Kimberly Clark open the police car door and set the criminal free.

When officers confronted Clark and asked for identification, she gave them a fake name.

Clark was taken into police custody and is facing charges for facilitating escape and criminal impersonation.

