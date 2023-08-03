TVA to spend billions to keep up with Tennessee’s growing population

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is planning to spend $12 billion on infrastructure upgrades to keep up with Tennessee’s growing population.

That money will be used to rebuild part of its system, including nearly $3 billion in new power lines and substations.

Last December, single-digit temperatures forced TVA to do rolling blackouts. TVA, the power supplier for Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), is also working to rely less on coal and more on natural gas.

“We have to balance the need for a new generation... where the population growth is happening the fastest, all in an effort to preserve the reliability of making sure the electricity is where you need it when you need it,” said Scott Brooks with TVA.

So what could it all mean for your electric bill? TVA says it plans to keep its electricity at a flat rate for the next five years.

