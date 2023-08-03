Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

TVA to spend billions to keep up with Tennessee’s growing population

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is planning to spend $12 billion on infrastructure upgrades to keep up with Tennessee’s growing population.

That money will be used to rebuild part of its system, including nearly $3 billion in new power lines and substations.

Last December, single-digit temperatures forced TVA to do rolling blackouts. TVA, the power supplier for Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), is also working to rely less on coal and more on natural gas.

“We have to balance the need for a new generation... where the population growth is happening the fastest, all in an effort to preserve the reliability of making sure the electricity is where you need it when you need it,” said Scott Brooks with TVA.

So what could it all mean for your electric bill? TVA says it plans to keep its electricity at a flat rate for the next five years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Tiffany Page, 39, Dustin Page, 38, Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, and Joseph Brian...
Steroids, hallucinogens seized amid largest drug bust in Western Tenn. history
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Gunman shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside Jewish school, MPD says
The shooting scene on North East Yates Road
Lawncare worker shot by would-be robber while working in East Memphis yard
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Man indicted for kidnapping, rape of his parole officer
Joel Bowman
Gunman who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school identified by community

Latest News

Tenn. state lawmakers discuss upcoming special legislative session on gun control
Tenn. state lawmakers discuss upcoming special legislative session on gun control
Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones
TBI investigates after 81-year-old shot to death in Brownsville home
Motorcyclist dead after crash outside Liberty Park
Caitlyn Brawley
Woman charged after teen drowns in river